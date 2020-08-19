Four Teens Accused of Murdering North Carolina Girl Outside Bojangles

Four teenagers have been accused of murdering a North Carolina girl outside a Bojangles restaurant last weekend.

WNCN reported Tuesday night that three teenagers, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, and Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of Veronica Lee Baker, 17.

On Wednesday morning, police took Devin Cordell Jones, 17, into custody for allegedly murdering Baker.

Deans, Rogers, and Collins were transported to the Wake County Detention Center. Rogers and Collins are being held on $500,000 secured bonds each.

According to arrest warrants, Rogers and Collins attempted to escape North Carolina with Jones in tow to evade capture.

Deans is being held on a $1,015,000 bond for multiple charges, some of which do not have any relation to this case. Deans’ arrest warrant says that she drove Jones from the murder scene so he could evade the authorities.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, a caller reported finding a girl lying unconscious in a car with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Bojangles. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Friends and neighbors spoke highly of Baker, describing her as a sweet and lovely young woman. Baker, who recently graduated from Garner Magnet High School in June, was said to have her whole life ahead of her.