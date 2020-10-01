Former School Staffer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Teen

A 32-year-old former school staffer in Wisconsin pleaded guilty in court recently to sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy.

“On Monday, former Green Bay school staffer Courtney Roznowski was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to one count of exposing intimate parts to a child,” according to People.

She was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student and two counts of exposing intimate parts to a minor for sexually abusing the teenager in 2019, the article read.

In the courtroom, Roznowski admitted what she did was wrong, adding that “While I did not initiate the relationship, I should have put an end to it once I realized that the messages being sent to me were from a student at the school.”

“Please have it in your heart to see the good in me. Have me keep working, have me keep seeing my counselor, have me be around my family daily,” she continued.

“Overall, I hope my actions for the last 13 months have shown you how serious I have and will continue to take this,” Roznowski said.

However, Judge Donald Zuidmulder described her as “the nightmare of every parent” and said parents assume their child is “in a safe environment with trusting people.”

The judge added that he was “unimpresssed” by her comments regarding a “good heart.”

“You drove over there. It doesn’t have anything to [do] with the heart,” he noted.

Prior to her sentencing, the three most serious charges – sexual assault of a student by a school staffer – were dropped because Roznowski was not under contract with the district when she had sex with the Southwest High School student, according to Fox 11.

The teenager reportedly admitted he had sexual contact with Roznowski, telling police: “Well, it is every kid’s dream to do a teacher.”

A police report said Roznowski admitted having sex with him twice and the two allegedly met up more than ten times near his house last summer, Fox 11 reported in August 2019.

In the courtroom, Judge Zuidmulder directed Roznowski to look at her parents, then told her: “You’ve broken their hearts.”

“And whatever punishment I impose on you, I assume that the humiliation and embarrassment you’ve caused your mother and father is more punishment that you will carry than what I could impose on you,” he commented.

The judge also placed her on three years probation and ordered Roznowski to write apology letters to the school’s staff members and every superintendent in the county.

“She also cannot work anywhere with minors, and must maintain sobriety,” the most recent Fox 11 report concluded.