Multiple people were wounded mid-afternoon Wednesday after at least one person opened fire by the Olney Transportation Center on Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The eight wounded included “two females and six men ranging in age from 17 to 71.”

ABC News reports that originally only one person was taken into custody yet “two weapons were recovered.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the shooting, saying, “There could be multiple shooters, but we still don’t know. There were multiple casings found, 18 casings, and we’re still trying to determine if they all came from the same firearm.”

Outlaw said, “We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers out working on another assignment. It’s not for our lack of presence out here, but I think it’s very telling that folks willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened whether we’re here or not.”

Several hours later, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that while police do not know who fired the shots or why, two people were taken into custody.

Last month, homicides in Philadelphia surged nearly 30 percent.

