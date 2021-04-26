The Chicago Police have arrested a man in the death of a seven-year-old girl who was gunned down in a McDonald’s drive-thru April 18. Prosecutors say the suspect already has two pending felonies on his record.

The CPD arrested Marion Lewis, and he was charged with 18 felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, CWBChicago.com reported.

Not all the charges are from the April 18 shooting of little Jaslyn Adams. Several are from a police chase on April 22 when Lewis crashed his vehicle and then tried to carjack a car with a family inside. Officers said that Lewis fired at them before they shot him in the arm and then took him into custody.

Lewis was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to appear in court Sunday.

“We are saying at this point in the investigation that he was involved in the murder of Jaslyn Adams,” Chicago police Supt. David Brown said.

The CPS is still looking for other suspects in the shooting of Jaslyn Adams.

“We’re limited in what we can say because we have other offenders to bring in on this horrific crime, but I will say the hard work of Area Four detectives and collaboration not only with suburban department officers as well as our district officers, and a lot of technology has got us to this point,” Brown added. “But we’re not done.”

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” Brown exclaimed. “We are going to bring you to justice for this crime. The Adams family deserves nothing less.”

Prosecutors also noted that Lewis had two felony juvenile cases pending before the murder of the girl. Lewis has one open case felony for burglary and looting, the other for possessing a stolen motor vehicle.

Last week, a judge approved a request by prosecutors to deny Lewis bail in the shooting case.

