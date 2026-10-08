Two women dressed as showgirls are accused of being involved in a violent brawl with tourists whom they allegedly tried to scam for money in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The incident happened September 30 outside Planet Hollywood when two North Carolina tourists agreed to take photos with three women dressed as showgirls, Fox 5 Vegas reported Tuesday.

Two of the suspects in the case were identified as Jennifer Ortiz and Magdellena Romero, and police said when the tourists tried to leave after giving them a $20 tip, the suspects allegedly demanded more money, specifically between $60 and $180.

Ortiz allegedly hit one of the tourists and struck one of them in the forehead with her boot, leaving a cut in the victim’s skin.

Video footage showed the feather-clad showgirls allegedly attacking a man and woman, with one of them striking the woman in the face and another tearing the shirt off of the man while passersby watched.

Further into the clip, the suspects were seen handcuffed while talking to police officers:

Another clip recorded from a different angle appeared to show the man’s face with blood on it as one of the phony showgirls continued slapping him:

“A third woman with the group reportedly did not strike anyone and tried to break up the fight, police said. One of the tourists later told officers she did not want charges against the third woman,” the Fox article read, noting the victims were treated at the scene and later told police they wanted to press battery charges against the suspects.

Ortiz claimed one of the tourists hit her first and Romero claimed she intervened.

“Ortiz was booked on charges of battery and obtaining money under false pretenses under $1,200. Romero was booked on battery charges. Both were taken to the Clark County Detention Center,” the outlet said.

According to History.com, the background of modern showgirls stretches from 19th century Paris to Las Vegas.

“The stage that would define the modern showgirl took shape in Las Vegas during the postwar years of the 1950s. As the city sought to establish itself as the entertainment capital of the world, the casino floor was paired with lavish stage productions, and the showgirl became the centerpiece,” the site read. “By the 1960s and 1970s the showgirl had become inseparable from Las Vegas itself. Her image appeared on billboards, postcards and neon signs across the city.”