Grandmother: Six-Year-Old Stepped In to Save His Little Sister from Their Mother’s Alleged Knife Attack

A courageous six-year-old boy put himself in the middle of a knife attack by his own mother to save his little sister’s life in what was yet another case of a millennial mom being charged with trying to murder her own kids.

The account of the brave boy’s role comes from a revelation this week by his grandmother, Jan Marie Mull, 59, who said her grandson took the worst of the attack after he jumped in to protect his sister, Hazel, aged three, as the two were stabbed some 50 times, she told the U.S. Sun.

Facing attempted murder charges is Taylor Gosnell, 35, who Breitbart News reported late last month had allegedly abandoned her two children alone inside their Spartanburg, South Carolina home for hours with severe knife injuries.

When she finally returned, she was arrested by police who had been dispatched to the scene, according to previous reports.

Sheriff’s deputies had gone to the home in Spartanburg in the northwestern part of the state after the grandmother called the police for a welfare check when she received a call from the boy, who complained only that he was “hungry” and his mother was gone.

Deputies found the residence covered with blood and televisions and mirrors destroyed as if there had been some kind of mania-induced rampage, authorities said.

Mull said the boy received the worst of the attack and may have to have his arm amputated as a result.

The grandmother was baffled by the vicious attack. She told the Sun that the news of the attack shocked her, as she’d “never known [Taylor] to beat or abuse these kids” and never saw “no bruises, nothing. I don’t know what happened.”

But Mull said she wasn’t surprised that Dawson would step in to save his sister.

“Dawson’s got that kind of love for everybody. He takes after my son in that department. I think he was just probably trying to protect her,” she said.

The case is one of many in 2026 of millennial mothers violently turning on their children after the highly-publicized trial of Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy for murdering her three children by strangulation and blaming postpartum depression.

A parent killing their own child is known to criminologists as “filicide.”

At least a half dozen cases of mothers across the U.S. committing violence against their own children, some of them fatally, have emerged in national news outlets, which one Breitbart columnist labeled “Lindsay Clancy Contagion.”

Whether it is an actual trend in criminal pathology or cases are just being found and publicized nationally to garner clicks and capitalize on the massive national interest in the Clancy case remains to be analyzed and determined by criminologists.

Gosnell is currently being held without bond. She will appear in court on Nov. 12.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.