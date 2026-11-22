A homeless serial criminal charged with the random killing of a woman in her Manhattan home had been released from custody twice in November by various New York judges, according to police.

The alleged homicide by Alexander Florentino, believed to possibly be sexually motivated, came after 38 prior arrests since last year, yet he was still released from custody the day before Friday’s fatal attack on a 62-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment, sources told the New York Post.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was home alone when the 25-year-old vagrant allegedly attacked her, thought the cause and manner of her death is pending on an autopsy.

Police did tell the Post that the victim had injuries to her face and next.

During the attack, a 66-year-old roommate who lives with the woman and her husband arrived home as the assault was in progress. That resulted in Florentino allegedly hitting the roommate over the head with a glass bottle leaving a gash on his face, police said.

Police arrested the accused killer in the basement of a building after a chase, sources said, the NYPD response drawing a crowd of onlookers at a police chopper flew overhead.

Florentino is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, strangulation, burglary, assault and attempted assault, the Post’s sources said.

Cops and others are baffled as to why Florentino was free to roam the city.

According to the Post:

He was previously arrested on Nov. 18 on charges of petty larceny and criminal possession of a stolen property, but was released Thursday, Nov. 19, by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard, online court records show. Howard is a Democratic judge who took office in January and previously worked for The Legal Aid Society. Florentino had previously been hauled into court on Nov. 13 to face charges stemming from incidents going back to August. However, he was promptly sprung by notorious lefty Judge Valentina Morales with non-monetary conditions. The Nov. 13 charges included a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance from this month, an Oct. 21 warrant for failing to make a scheduled court date, a Sept. 2 criminal mischief and attempted arson bust, and an Aug. 3 arrest for criminal possession of stolen property.

A former public defender, Morales was first appointed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021 and was reappointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani in November, records show.

Previous to that, Florentino was arrested for petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 28 and was released by Judge Jeffrey Gershuny, the Post reported.

The New York tabloid also spoke with 56-year-old neighborhood local Michael Foster who has known Florentino for about five years.

He calls the vagrant “The Kat,” was aware of his rap sheet but still was surprised when he learned about the homicide charges.

“He’s been arrested for everything you can imagine, from menacing, to loitering, to petty theft,” he told the Post. “He is a homeless cat. That’s why we call him ‘The Kat,’”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.