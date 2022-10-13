American families did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles in September, the latest Consumer Price Index showed Thursday.

The price of food at home jumped 0.6 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.0 percent.

Some of the biggest increases in food include:

Cakes up 1.8 percent from August and 16.0 percent compared with a year ago.

Ham up 2.1 percent from August and 8.1 percent compared with a year ago.

Frankfurters (hot dogs) 1.0 percent from August and 16.5 percent compared with a year ago.

Cheese up 0.7 percent from August and 13.4 percent compared with a year ago.

Ice Cream up 1.0 percent from August and 13.6 percent compared with a year ago.

Fruits and Veggies up 1.4 percent from August and 10.4 percent compared with a year ago.

Potatoes up 1.8 percent from August and 17.5 percent compared with a year ago.

Lettuce up 6.8 percent from August and 15.7 percent compared with a year ago.

Sugar and Sweets up 1.8 percent from August and 14.4 percent compared with a year ago.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.2 percent compared with a year earlier. Compared with a month ago, prices were up 0.4 percent, twice what forecasters had expected.

“Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 6.6 percent compared with a year ago,” Carney reported. “That is the highest rate of core inflation since 1982, surpassing the recent 6.4 percent highs hit in February and March. For the month, core prices were up 0.6 percent.”

