Further proof that Jane Doe’s lawsuit against seven former Cornell frat brothers alleging a gang rape is purely political and timed to influence the midterm elections is the breathtaking amount of documentation in the days and weeks after the night in question that shows Jane Doe consented.

Good heavens, about two days after she claims to have been gang raped, she told one of her so-called rapists, “I really do love u.”

Last week, yet more texts from Jane Doe to a member of the group of frat brothers known as the “Cornell 7” were released. According to TMZ, these texts are between her and Jonathan Newell.

“ps. I’m not sure if u remember but I did ket off your dick at some point … and I honestly think that was one of the most insane/jaw dropping moments of the night,” wrote Jane Doe to Newell, per TMZ.

He responded with, “I’m just glad ur ok, I was kinda upset w all the stories going around earlier but at the end of the day that’s all they r.”

Then Newell appears to respond to her news about doing ketamine off of him with, “And I have no memory of that last part.” This text closes with a laughing emoji.

She then writes, “oh jesus not the stories i don’t even think i wanna know. I know im socially a massive slut rn and i like can’t bare to hear it cause im really not.”

Per TMZ, this exchange occurred on the evening of October 21, 2024, which is the day after the alleged gang rape.

Then, ten days later, after Newell’s fraternity disinvited her to a Halloween party she was eager to attend, Jane Doe changed her tune:

let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual. i was given more key than i can remember and i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn’t know anyone in the room. all i remember after that was u giving me ket to do off your d*** in front of everyone like a sex doll/worker.

Something else that happened over those ten days was Jane Doe finding herself slut-shamed on campus.

The night after the event, it sounds like she’s bragging about snorting the drugs off of his penis. Then, ten days later, she’s basically claiming she was forced to do this.

Newell is no angel. He’s the scumbag who jumped on the Chi Phi frat’s chat room to advertise Jane Doe as “free pussy,”

Cornell later expelled Newell, which he deserved. Cornell also closed the frat house, which was also deserved.

Still, this smelled like a politically timed hoax on day one; the stink is even worse today.

No one will ever know what really happened that night, but it is not our job to figure that out. In this country, even scumbags like the Cornell 7 are innocent until proven guilty, and no legitimate jury could look at this evidence and find anything but a ton of reasonable doubt.

As always, new evidence could change my mind.