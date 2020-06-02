Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic Praises Trump’s Riots Speech: He ‘Knocked It Out of the Park’

Former Nirvana bandmember Krist Novoselic reportedly praised President Donald Trump’s “law and order” speech on Monday, saying the commander in chief “knocked it out of the park.” Predictably, the musician was shamed on social media, leading him to delete his Facebook post and turn his account private.

Krist Novoselic called the president’s speech “strong and direct,” adding that the president’s message of strength “speaks to many,” according to screen shots of the deleted Facebook post included in published reports.

“I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech,” Novoselic wrote. He said he disagreed with the idea of mobilizing the U.S. military to quell violence in cities. “The president should not be sending troops into states… nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct.”

He concluded: “Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand — Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many.”

The bassist angered fans with his comments, prompting them to express their outrage on social media.

KRIST NOVOSELIC IS PRAISING TRUMP FOR USING BRUTAL POLICE FORCE. FUCKING FUCK FUKC OFF. NOT ANOTHER MORISSEY — echo is PISSED (@ECH0L0CATI0N) June 2, 2020

Is….Is Krist Novoselic aware of what band he was a member of, and what that band was about?……… Asking for a me. Cobain is rolling in his grave.#Nirvana #KurtCobain #DaveGrohl https://t.co/k8TkNJrB52 — I Forgive Howie 💚 (@JessBleedsGreen) June 2, 2020

I guess that bass hitting Krist Novoselic on the head during the MTV awards DID do long term damage in the end https://t.co/FMmR9BPx3B — Swimmers Jackson (@SwimmersJackson) June 2, 2020

After he posted the message to Facebook, Novoselic apparently made his Facebook page private and removed the post from his feed.

