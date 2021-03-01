Taylor Swift Slams Netflix for ‘Sexist’ Joke Made About Her on ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Series

Pop superstar Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Monday and slammed Netflix and its series Ginny and Georgia for what she called a “deeply sexist joke” made about her having dated multiple men.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” tweeted Swift. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” the pop star added.

In her tweet, Swift included a screenshot of what appears to be a subtitle from Ginny and Georgia, showcasing a line in which one character says, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Netflix has recently fallen under fire for the joke about Swift, who is known for having dated a litany of men in the entertainment industry, including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Calvin Harris, among several others.

In the final episode of the show’s first season, Georgia (Brianne Howey) makes the comment about Swift to her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) while the two were arguing about Ginny breaking up with her boyfriend.

Fans of the pop star took to social media to condemn the show’s writers for the joke about Swift, demanding that Netflix “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT.”

“She knew it when she said ‘no one says that about ed sheeran, no one says that about bruno mars, they’re all writing song about their exes, their current gf’s, their love life, and no one raises a red flag there,” tweeted one fan. “RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT.”

The fan also highlighted another joke about Swift that was told in Netflix’s series, Degrassi: Next Class, in which character stated, “Taylor Swift made an entire career off her exes.”

“Can’t believe things like this are still happening in 2021, it’s absolutely disgusting and misogynistic… RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” tweeted another fan.

“TAYLOR SWIFT USING HER VOICE AND DEFENDING HERSELF IS THE BEST THING TO EVER EXIST… RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” commented a third.

“It’s not about one or two netflix jokes. this shit has been locked and reloaded for over 10 YEARS. enough is enough,” tweeted another. “Respect Taylor Swift, and every woman.”

In 2018, Swift became Netflix’s newest high-profile partner, joining other celebrities in helping the streaming giant build out its original content library, according to a report by NBC News.

“Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!” wrote Swift in an Instagram post at the time, announcing that Netflix would be debuting a concert film based off of her “Reputation Tour.”

“The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31,” Swift added. “You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year.”

