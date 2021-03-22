Nolte: ‘Silicon Valley’ Star Thomas Middleditch Accused of Sexual Misconduct

HBO’s Silicon Valley star and Verizon Wireless pitchman Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct, according to the far-left Los Angeles Times.

The overall story about a private Goth club, where 50-year-old “industrial-music producers mingle with early-20s OnlyFans fetish models at warehouse techno parties and private clubs for bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism, or BDSM,” is itself pretty interesting. I’ll get to that in a bit, but first the meat of the story…

[Hannah] Harding said Middleditch made lewd sexual overtures toward her and her girlfriend. She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan. … Harding has Instagram direct messages from Middleditch, seen by The Times, saying, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Harding said she complained to the club owners, but nothing was done. She then claims to have seen Middleditch “grope” another woman. MIddleditch did not comment on the allegations.

So, this place was called the Cloak & Dagger, a private Hollywood club for Goth types, a place where “a cast of experimental artists performed eerie, sexually charged ceremonies each week in the back rooms of the Pig ’N Whistle bar[.]” It was a private club, invitation only, a “LGBTQ-friendly, members-only club where underground DJs, actors, rockers and adventurous partygoers could revel in safety and secrecy.”

Watch below:

Whether or not the allegations against Thomas Middleditch are accurate or not, we don’t know, but it’s not surprising to discover he was a member of such a place. This was the guy who revealed in 2019 that he and his wife of four years were active swingers, but only after he told his poor wife he needed to swing after they were married.

“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘Fuck you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out,’” he told Playboy. He then said swinging had “saved” his marriage. The following year she sued him for divorce.

Yeah, Thomas Middleditch sounds like a real sweetheart. But Silicon Valley fans might want to purchase hard copies of the show before it’s disappeared by the Woke Gestapo.

Anyway, back in 2015, two guys named Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson opened up the Cloak & Dagger Club, the idea being to return to the glory days of the 80’s when Goth was all the rage. Two things wiped the club out this year: the China Flu and a #MeToo, which is kinda funny if you think about it.

How rebellious were these Goth-ers if they agreed to abide by lockdowns over a virus that the CDC says has a better than 99.5 percent survival rate? When AIDS had a zero percent survival rate, the gay clubs didn’t shut down, but these badass Goth-ers… LOL.

The final blow was a #MeToo-driven Zoom meeting on June 23:

“Adam flirted with almost every female employee, either asked them out directly or sent flirty messages at 2 a.m.,” Lesser said. “We organized a [separate] Zoom meeting for former employees where someone said, ‘Raise your hand if you’ve been hit on by Adam and Michael.’” The vast majority raised their hands, Lesser said; other employees recalled the meeting similarly. … Amid more criticism, Bravin, Patterson and Tiffany Naiman, a UCLA professor and music-industry consultant who worked part-time with the club, hosted a Zoom call for longtime members on June 23, 2020. According to several who participated, the call fell apart when Waxman told Bravin, as dozens of assembled members listened on, that “you need to stop hitting on every woman who comes in. We don’t like it, we’re half your age, it’s inappropriate.” “I was totally surprised and offended,” said Craig Klein, a theater and nightlife executive who was on the call. “I reached out to everybody I worked with in nightlife immediately to tell them to avoid Cloak. I was livid.”

So you join what is basically a sex club and get offended when the owner gets “flirty?”

This, though, is my favorite part of the piece:

The simmering issues around harassment soon collided with the club’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Vanessa Benton, a 27-year-old Black member, was angry that an ostensibly progressive nightclub was doing so little to help with the cause. “We were out in the streets protesting and then got an email saying, ‘Come party,’” she said. “I came at them respectfully, saying, ‘I’m a Black member, and it’s disturbing that you haven’t said anything yet.’”

HAHAHAHAHA!!!

Not only did some humorless prude get angry because a freakin’ sex club filled with Goth-ers, people who pride themselves on lifting a middle finger to all things establishment, refused to jump on the establishment cause du jour, the L.A. Times made room for this self-satire in its report.

The whole world’s gone crazy and I can’t tell you how much fun it is to sit back and witness it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.