Woke Disney Takes Huge Hit: Majority of Independents ‘No Longer Trust’ Company’s Programming for Their Children

The Disney brand has taken a huge hit among American parents, with a majority of independents saying they “no longer trust” the company’s programming for their children in the wake of Disney pursing an aggressive LGBTQIA2S+ agenda, as well as the company’s opposition to anti-grooming legislation in Florida.

A new Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll asked 1,305 adults across America, “As a result of the recent stories, how much trust would you place in Disney’s programming for your children, assuming you have any?”

The results of the poll revealed that a majority of independents no longer trust the company, with 52 percent saying they don’t trust Disney’s designs on their children, and only 42 percent saying they do.

Meanwhile, a majority of Democrats still trust Disney’s programming, with 77 precent answering that they trust the company, and 19 percent saying they don’t.

As for Republicans, the poll revealed that only 23 percent trust Disney’s programming, compared with 70 percent saying they don’t.

Overall, nearly half of Americans said they no longer trust Disney’s programming.

Among those who still trust the Mouse, just 31 percent answered that they had “a lot of trust” in Disney, with 23 percent saying they had “quite a bit” of trust in the company’s entertainment. Meanwhile, among those who answered that they trusted Disney, 21 percent said they had “little trust.”

Disney has taken a hit in the trust department following the company having become engrossed in promoting LGBTQ-related content toward children in recent years.

On a recent conference call, Disney executives were heard admitting that their goal is to implement a heavy LGBTIA2S+ agenda in children’s movies and television shows, with one executive saying the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials,” and another mentioning that Disney has even encouraged her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” when she became an employee.

NEW: Disney corporate president Karey Burke, the "mother of two queer children," says the company has been "targeting Gen Z and millennials" with LGBTQIA+ "inclusion" content. Her son told her that "Gen Z is 30-40% queerer" and that Disney "better get with it." pic.twitter.com/CYYD7NqKZg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Disney is also losing trust due to its recent opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

In response to radical left-wing activists’ opposition to anti-grooming legislation, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced the company would be launching a task force to make more LGBTQ+ content for children and families.

