Actress and former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy says Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in “hush money” to stay silent about her experiences working with a man — whom she refers to only as “The Creator” — at the famed children’s network.

In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair from McCurdy’s new memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, the actress alleges that her abusive boss, “The Creator,” pressured her to drink while underage and gave her massages.

The “Creator” pseudonym may be pointing to Dan Schneider, the creator of iCarly and other shows — who was investigated by ViacomCBS before his 2018 departure from Nickelodeon, notes Yahoo! Entertainment.

While “The Creator” reportedly later faced consequences for his behavior at Nickelodeon, McCurdy wrote that she ultimately did not accept the “hush money” — which the network referred to as a “thank-you gift.”

“What the f**k? Nickelodeon is offering me three hundred thousand dollars in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of The Creator’s abuse?” McCurdy wrote.

“This is a network with shows made for children,” the actress added. “Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?”

The former iCarly star also reportedly alleged that her Sam & Cat co-star Ariana Grande was allowed to pursue work opportunities outside the program, while McCurdy was told by executives that she could not.

The actress also alleged that she was photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting — which she found embarrassing — and that when she vented to her mother about it, she was told to deal with it, because “everyone wants what you have.”

McCurdy has previously spoken out about her difficult relationship with her mother, telling PEOPLE last year, “My earliest memories of childhood were of heaviness and chaos. My mom’s emotions were so erratic that it was like walking a tightrope every day. The mood fluctuations were daily.”

“My mom had always dreamt of being a famous actor and she became obsessed with making me a star,” McCurdy continued, adding despite being “cripplingly shy,” she went on auditions and began working as an actress, because “I felt like my job was to keep the peace.”

McCurdy’s experience is just one of many examples of what it’s apparently like working in Hollywood — a left-wing industry that enjoys lecturing the American public on morality.

Last month, actress Mena Suvari said that being pulled into the sex abuse culture of Hollywood helped her nail her role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.

Last year, actress Keira Knightley noted that every woman she knows has been sexually harassed in some way, which even includes threats and violence.

