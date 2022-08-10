Rapper Slim Jxmmi Arrested on Marijuana Charges After Landing in L.A. Airport

Rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested on pot charges as soon as his plane rolled to a stop in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jxmmi, whose real name is Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown, was taken into custody because he had outstanding warrants for his arrest for intent to sell marijuana issued in Georgia. He is being held without bail and officials in Georgia have already filed for extradition from L.A. back to Georgia, TMZ reported.

Slim Jxmmi, one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd — had a not-so-nice welcome home when he touched down in L.A. … after authorities discovered there was an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. https://t.co/hIYZZxXkAW — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2022

Jxmmi, who is part of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd, reportedly flew into L.A. from Canada and was taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol officers right off the plane. And if he is convicted on the intent to sell pot charges in Georgia, he could get a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

Still, the rapper’s attorney, Steve Sadow, told the media that the charges are based on a “misunderstanding.”

“Nearly two years ago, Aaquil (Slim Jxmmi) entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant. Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant,” the attorney told TMZ.

“Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant,” Sadow insisted.

Sadow added that Jxmmi was then arrested on a probation violation when he landed in L.A. “We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released,” Sadow concluded.

Jxmmi’s last brush with the law was his arrest for battery for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in January.

The girlfriend eventually recanted her accusations and even said that she told the police that Jxmmi never hit her on the scene when he was arrested.

The court subsequently ordered the rapper’s ankle monitor to be removed, but his bond was increased from $2,500 to $20,000. That case is still unresolved.

