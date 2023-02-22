‘South Park’ Clip from 2005 Goes Viral for ‘Brutally Honest’ Portrayal of Transgenderism

A 2005 clip from South Park has resurfaced and is going viral for its “brutally honest” portrayal of the transgender phenomenon sweeping the nation.

In the scene from the episode entitled, “Mr. Garrison’s Fancy New Vagina,” originally aired on March 9, 2005, the eponymous character finds out just how meaningless his transgender transformation has become, considering he will still never be able to become pregnant, menstruate, or need an abortion like biological women can.

In the clip, Garrison, who was identifying as “Janet Garrison,” thinks “she” is pregnant because since his transgender surgery he missed his period. Garrison waltzes into the doctor’s office and proclaims that he needs an abortion. But when the doctor says Garrison can’t have an abortion, he indignantly scolds the doctor saying “don’t tell me what I can do with my body.”

The clip has the dual purpose of ridiculing both abortion and transgenderism.

Garrison is first seen casually telling the women in the doctor’s waiting room that he needs an abortion because he missed his period. Once he get into the doctor’s office, he immediately puts his feet in the gynecology stirrups and boldly announces that he needs an abortion.

“Now are ya gonna scramble its brains or just vacuum it out?” Garrison asks.

But the doctor says, “Mr. Garrison, you can’t have an abortion.”

“Don’t you tell me what I can and can’t do with my body,” Garrison rebukes, adding, “a woman has a right to choose.”

But the doctor replies, “No, I mean you’re physically unable to have an abortion because you can’t get pregnant.”

“But I missed my period,” Garrison exclaims.

“You can’t have periods, either,” the doctor insists.

“You had a sex change, Mr. Garrison, but you don’t have ovaries or a womb. You don’t produce eggs,” he says.

Garrison then laments, “You mean I’ll never know what it feels like to have a baby growing inside me and then scramble its brains and vacuum it out?”

“That’s right,” the doc says.

“But I paid $5,000 to be a woman. This would mean I’m not really a woman,” Garrison says in alarm. “I’m just a guy with a mutilated penis!”

“Basically, yes,” the doctor agrees.

“Oh, boy, do I feel like a jackass,” Garrison concludes.

Many on Twitter commented on how ahead of its time this nearly 20-year-old clip is.

South Park nails it! pic.twitter.com/IwxUaKfFNX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2023

It’s a brutally honest take on the callous savagery of abortion, too. We need more mockery like this. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 20, 2023

South Park does it again!

This time mocking trans and abortions 😬😎

South Park is needed in this crazy woke world we’re all in, to wake people up to how ridiculous it is! pic.twitter.com/c9j6YMMqjK — 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) February 21, 2023

South Park sharing the most accurate summary of the Trans movement while layering in some abortion talk. This is great! pic.twitter.com/C5xklBOHMQ — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) February 19, 2023

Written almost 20 years ago. Wayyyy ahead of the curve. — Brently+ (@kopopoulous) February 20, 2023

This is the second time this month that South Park has leapt to the forefront with its biting social commentary. Last week, the long-running cartoon took aim at spoofing the self-centered, publicity-seeking of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with a pair of “Canadian royals” who launch a campaign for their “privacy” even as they go on a publicity tour to announce that they want privacy.

The episode was enough to send the real Harry and Meghan into a conniption and issuing threats that they may sue the producers of South Park for defamation.

