‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for actor Alec Musser, fondly regarded by audiences for his roles in All My Children and Desperate Housewives, was revealed on Tuesday.

Musser died by suicide on Friday at the age of 50 — specifically a shotgun wound to the chest, according to a report by TMZ.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office told the outlet that the actor was discovered dead on Saturday by his fiancée, Paige Press, at their home in Del Mar, California. The report also noted that Musser appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news of the actor’s death was initially confirmed by Press in a series of Instagram Stories, in which she wrote, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

“Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy,” Press added, before adding in another post: “You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

Musser was perhaps most known for playing Del Henry in 43 episodes of the hit television series, All My Children, a soap role he held after winning the second season of the reality series I Wanna Be a Soap Star.

He had also played Friedrich in the show, Desperate Housewives, and appeared in the 2010 comedy film, Grown Ups, adding to a star-studded cast in a production co-written and produced by Adam Sandler.

Musser had also graced the covers of several magazines, including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, and Exercise Health, among others.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.