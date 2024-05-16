Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns with Glamor, the Runway, and the Famed Wings

After bowing to woke critics and canceling its once popular fashion show, lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret is bringing the show back along with glamor and its famed angel wings.

The company made its announcement on Instagram telling fans that they have “heard” the calls for a return of its big production runway show.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here,” the company wrote.

The fashion show was an annual mainstay from 1995 to 2018, and featured some of the world’s top models, including Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, Claudia Schiffer, and Tyra Banks, InStyle reported.

However, in 2019, the fashion brand canceled the show after facing a wave of woke critics and left-wing activists.

At the time, executives for Victoria’s Secret said that they dumped the fashion show to “evolve the messaging” of their brand — which had come under fire from the Left for failing to feature transgender and plus-size models.

With this week’s tease of the show’s return, and its message that the show “will reflect who we are today,” it is likely that the show will include transgender and many plus sized models.

Indeed, the very year it canceled its annual fashion show, the company began featuring transgender models in print and online ads.

The revamped vamp show is scheduled for sometime this fall, the company reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston