Justin Timberlake Driver’s License Suspended, Pleads Not Guilty to Driving While Intoxicated

Pop star Justin Timberlake’s driver’s license was suspended on Friday during a hearing where the “Cry Me a River” singer pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake, who is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour in Europe, attended the Long Island, New York, DWI hearing remotely from Belgium via a video conference on Friday, according to multiple reports.

“The facts remain he was not intoxicated,” Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke Jr. argued during the hearing. “I’ll say it again, Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated, and we’re very confident that charge — that criminal charge — will be dismissed.”

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended the “Bye Bye Bye” singer’s driver’s license in the state of New York, telling Timberlake that it was because of his refusal to take a breathalyzer test at police headquarters after his June 18 arrest.

While it remains unclear how long the suspension will last, the next hearing — which Timberlake does not have to attend — is set for August 9.

Moreover, Judge Irace reprimanded Burke — who is known as the go-to attorney when celebrities find themselves in hot water — and threatened to impose a gag order on the attorney if he continues making “irresponsible” comments that “come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins.”

It remains unclear which of Burke’s remarks the judge was referring to.

As Breitbart News reported, Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on June 18 after he was seen driving erratically. Police also noted at the time that the “What Goes Around… Comes Around” singer had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, had slowed speech, and was unable to pay attention.

Timberlake was also charged with one count of running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

The next hearing after the August 9 tribunal is already set for September 13, which Timberlake may have to attend. The judge also reportedly warned the “I Want You Back” singer that he may be required to physically appear in court for future hearings.

