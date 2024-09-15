Cause of Death Released for ‘Alf’ Child Star Benji Gregory

The cause of death has been released for actor Benji Gregory, best known for his role as the pre-teen son for TV’s Tanner family in the hit 1980s sitcom ALF.

Gregory was found dead on June 13 in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona. His service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the automobile. Gregory was only 46.

At the time, Gregory’s sister, Rebecca Pfaffinger, confirmed the death and speculated that his sleeping disorder caused him to fall asleep in his car during a typically hot summer day in Arizona and that heat exposure led to his death.

Gregory had suffered with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that could keep him awake for days, Pfaffinger told TMZ after the actor’s death was announced.

But now, the Maricopa Medical Examiner has revealed its official causes of death report and ruled the death to be an accident, according to AZCentral.

The ME’s office also revealed that Gregory was suffering from end stage liver disease. The actor’s final cause of death is listed as “environmental heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis.”

Between the ages of eight and 13, Gregory appeared in all four seasons of the 1980s sitcom ALF, which is an acronym standing for “Alien Life Form.” He played the Tanner son Brian alongside fellow cast members Max Wright and Anne Schedeen, who played his parents, and Andrea Elson, who played sister Lynn.

Gregory, whose grandmother was his talent agent, appeared in many other TV shows including The A-Team, Amazing Stories, TJ Hooker, Murphy Brown, and The Twilight Zone remake in the 80s. He also had a role in the 1986 action/comedy film, Jumpin’ Jack Flash.

The child star later guest starred in the sitcom Punky Brewster and provided a voice for the animated film Once Upon a Forest.

Gregory’s family suggested that fans might make donations to the Actors’ Equity Foundation or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Gregory’s name.

