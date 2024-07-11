‘ALF’ Star Benji Gregory Dies at 46

Actor Benji Gregory, best known for his role in the hit 1980s sitcom ALF, has died. He was 46.

Gregory was found dead on June 13 in his vehicle in a car park in Peoria, Arizona, alongside loyal service dog Hans, who had also died alongside its master.

The actor’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

His sister Rebecca Pfaffinger confirmed the death and remembered her brother as “fun to be around.” Writing on Facebook, she said her family were confronting their loss:

It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early. Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying. My brother Ben was found in his car, along with his beloved service dog Hans, deceased on June 13. We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals. (Found in his car) and never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke.

Gregory had lived with depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder that could keep him awake for days, Pfaffinger told TMZ.

The Independent reports Gregory appeared in all four seasons of the 1980s sitcom ALF, which is an acronym standing for “Alien Life Form.”

The series saw the alien crash land in the garage of the Tanner family, led by Max Wright and Anne Scedeen, with Gregory playing their son Brian alongside Andrea Elson, who played his sister Lynn.

Ahead of securing the role in ALF, Gregory, whose grandmother was his agent, appeared in TV shows including Fantasy Island, TJ Hooker and The Twilight Zone.

The child star later guest starred in the sitcom Punky Brewster and provided a voice for animated film Once Upon a Forest.

Gregory’s sister asked people to donate to The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA on her brother’s behalf.