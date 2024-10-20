‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Calls Cops on Burglar at Neighbor’s Los Angeles Home

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has earned neighborhood brownie points for quickly acting to call the police when her security system warned her that a prowler was on her property and when the crook broke into her neighbor’s home, officers nabbed the guy.

The Euphoria star was not home on Monday when her security system alerted her to the prowler lurking around her Los Angeles property. But even though the intruder left her property without doing any damage, she called the police anyway, according to TMZ.

It turns out alerting the authorities was a good move because the guy allegedly broke into her neighbor’s home and ransacked the place.

But because Sweeney called the police, they were able to get to the area quickly enough to catch the guy nearby.

The suspect was apprehended and charged with felony burglary, according to the site.

L.A. has been suffering a huge crime wave over the last several years and it has touched many celebrities with car thefts and home invasions.

In August, Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s L.A. home was invaded, ransacked, and robbed, and thieves walked off with more than $1 million in loot.

Just for one example, two masked men were seen trying to break into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s home that same month.

In Jan., actor Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, suffered a home invasion off his L.A. home and lost some belongings in the attack. Fortunately, he was not home at the time.

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Also, actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

