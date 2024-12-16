Actress Sophia Bush Home While L.A. Home Burglarized, Christmas Gifts Stolen

The Los Angeles home of actress Sophia Bush was burglarized recently after a thief was seen walking into her home via a garage door to rob the place while the actress was inside, according to reports.

The Chicago P.D. actress and her girlfriend, pro soccer player Ashlyn Harris, were reportedly asleep in their bedroom last week when the thief gained access to the home, TMZ reported.

Fortunately for the actress, the theft was quick and minor as the crook reportedly only took a brand new copy of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from Bush’s car before fleeing the scene. The book, Bush said, was going to be a Christmas gift for someone in her life.

The theft was discovered by a member of Bush’s staff who saw the garage door open and, upon reviewing security footage, saw the theif flee. The incident was reported to the Los Angels Police Dept., but so far there are no suspects in the case.

L.A. has been suffering a huge crime wave over the last several years and it has touched many celebrities.

In October, actress Sydney Sweeney found herself calling the police when she saw a man breaking into her neighbor’s L.A. home.

In August, Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s L.A. home was invaded, ransacked, and robbed, and thieves walked off with more than $1 million in loot.

Also in August, two masked men were seen trying to break into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s home.

In Jan., actor Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, suffered a home invasion off his L.A. home and lost some belongings in the attack. Fortunately, he was not home at the time.

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

On Christmas Eve, Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into just before midnight. Thieves gained access through the home’s back door, and a gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home in December, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified Dec. 30 when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

