Meghan Markle Tells Friend Her Surname Is ‘Sussex,’ Sparking Mockery

Meghan Markle bizarrely corrected her friend Mindy Kaling — telling the The Office star her surname is “Sussex” — in an episode of her food and lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan, sparking mockery and ire from viewers.

“I don’t think anyone in the world knows that Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it,” Kaling is heard telling Markle in an episode of With Love, Meghan, to which the Duchess replies, “It’s so funny that you keep saying ‘Meghan Markle,’ you know I’m ‘Sussex’ now.”

Watch Below:

“You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,'” Markle continued, referring to her son Prince Archie and her daughter Princess Lilibet.

“I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name,'” Markle added, to which Kaling replied, “Well, now I know.”

The moment sparked a slew of mockery and ire from viewers who took to social media to call Markle a “hypocrite,” citing a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Prince Harry’s wife complained about having “nearly lost my name.”

“Meghan, 2021: ‘There’s a lot that’s been lost already — I nearly LOST MY NAME. I mean, there’s a LOSS OF IDENTITY.’ Meghan, 2025: ‘It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,'” one X user mocked.

“Meghan Markle has been EXPOSED AS A HYPOCRITE by OPRAH for using ‘SUSSEX’ as her LAST NAME!” another proclaimed.

“She’s not Meghan Sussex she is Duchess Salmonella for now and always,” another quipped, sharing a still shot from the Netflix series, which shows raw chicken inside Markle’s refrigerator.

Others accused Markle of not knowing what she is talking about, given that “Sussex” is not even a surname.

“It’s not your LAST NAME,” one X user proclaimed. “It’s a Royal Title that belongs to the British Monarchy.”

“Sussex isn’t even a surname, it’s a title,” another echoed. “If she took her husband’s surname it would be Meghan Windsor and so are her kids. Gosh I had no idea she was this dumb.”

“Their surname is Mountbatten Windsor,” a third concurred, adding, “She’s so desperate to get her stupid little digs/messages out there that she ends up making an ass out of herself.”

“Meghan Markle married Henry Mountbatten Windsor not Harry Sussex!” another X user exclaimed, adding, “She’s a delusional woman.”

While members of the Royal Family use “His-” and “Her Royal Highness” or “Prince or Princess” titles, they do not actually need to use a surname, Buckingham Palace notes, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Moreover, the family’s official surname is Mountbatten-Windsor, and is recorded as such on both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s birth certificates, the outlet added.

Additionally, Markle is no longer a frontline working Royal and has lost the “Her Royal Highness” title.

As Breitbart News reported, With Love, Meghan debuted on Tuesday and was immediately met with mass mockery. A Hollywood insider, meanwhile, told NewsNation that Netflix is “done” with Markle’s series after it was savaged by viewers.

“They’ve lost so much money on her, and they’re trying to finish a deal which they can’t get out of,” the insider said. “How could they not be done with her?”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.