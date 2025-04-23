Mean Girls: Jimmy Kimmel, Jasmine Crockett Cackle over Insults to Trump, Musk, Marjorie Taylor Greene

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy “Blackface” Kimmel couldn’t contain himself in an interview Tuesday with sophomore Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a cackle-filled tête-à-tête that would make North Korean state media look like Fox News.

“I think it’s fair to say you’re the most entertaining member of Congress right now,” Kimmel said to Crockett, who launched into a rant about President Donald Trump’s administration, starting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom she called a “DEI hire.”

“When you bring up the idiot known as Elon Musk,” Crockett continued, “he is not only, like, very sinister and has no idea what he’s doing — and people are like, ‘Oh no, he absolutely knows, because he’s the richest man in the world!’ Like, yes, he knows how to hire smart people. But don’t conflate that and believe that he is the genius, because he ain’t.”

Kimmel then teed Crocket up to launch more word salad attacks on her GOP counterparts, saying “You have a lot of feuds going on. Majorie Taylor-Green (R-GA), that was great. We love that. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Ted Cruz (R-TX). Are you in a feud with Drake?”

“If I am, just know I’ma be Kendrick,” Crockett said, referencing the rap battle turned legal war between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Kimmel also played video of Trump mocking Crockett — “If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble,” Trump said of Crockett. Kimmel then asked her if she would be willing to take a public IQ test against Trump.

“Absolutely,” Crockett said.

Kimmel’s final softball setup for Crockett was aimed at Congresswoman Green. “You had said, the last time you were here that Majorie Taylor-Green was the Dumbest person in Congress,” Kimmel said, “Is she still the dumbest or has that crown been taken from her?”

“No. No. She’s still winning, honey.” Crockett said. “She’s dumb and a lowlife.”