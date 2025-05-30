Miranda Sleeps with Virgin Nun Played by Rosie O’Donnell in ‘Sex and the City’ Spinoff ‘And Just Like That…’

Alana Mastrangelo

HBO’s Sex and the City character Miranda Hobbes sleeps with a virgin nun played by Rosie O’Donnell in Season 3 of the long-running show’s spinoff series And Just Like That…

Rosie O’Donnell took some time away from her anti-Trump TikTok rants to guest star in Season 3, Episode 1 of And Just Like That…, on which she portrayed a virgin nun named Mary, who picked up Cynthia Nixon’s character at a lesbian bar.

“I have a hotel room,” the virgin nun tells Miranda after talking to her for less than one minute in a lesbian bar, to which Nixon’s character replies, “Okay.”

In the next scene featuring the two characters, Miranda and Mary are seen waking up next to each other after a night of sex.

“You are amazing. I have never experienced anything like that,” O’Donnell’s character tells Nixon’s character.

“Oh, you are really, really something,” Mary continues, to which Miranda replies, “I am?”

The nun then takes the Lord’s name in vain, responding, “Oh my God, yes,” adding, “It felt so… I don’t know, electric, and yet, still so natural. I never dreamed that my first time could be both those things.”

“First time?” Miranda asks, to which O’Donnell’s character nods yes.

“So, then, this was your first time with a woman?” Nixon’s character surmises, to which the nun replies by clarifying, “This was my first time with anyone. I’m a virgin — well, I was a virgin.”

Seemingly beside herself, Miranda asks, “You were a virgin?” to which Mary replies, “Yes, I’m a nun.”

Later in the episode, Miranda informs Carrie Bradshaw — played by Sarah Jessica Parker — that she took a nun’s virginly.

“In my defense, Mary never mentioned she was a nun,” Miranda tells her friend.

“And she was dressed like a regular lesbian,” Nixon’s character adds. “In fact, she didn’t mention it until right after she told me she was a virgin.”

Carrie then responds by quipping, “So, you deflowered the Virgin Mary?”

O’Donnell’s character continues texting Miranda in the episode, seeking to meet up again — but Nixon’s character eventually puts an end to that idea for good.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

