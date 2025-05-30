Miranda Sleeps with Virgin Nun Played by Rosie O’Donnell in ‘Sex and the City’ Spinoff ‘And Just Like That…’

HBO’s Sex and the City character Miranda Hobbes sleeps with a virgin nun played by Rosie O’Donnell in Season 3 of the long-running show’s spinoff series And Just Like That…

Rosie O’Donnell took some time away from her anti-Trump TikTok rants to guest star in Season 3, Episode 1 of And Just Like That…, on which she portrayed a virgin nun named Mary, who picked up Cynthia Nixon’s character at a lesbian bar.

“I have a hotel room,” the virgin nun tells Miranda after talking to her for less than one minute in a lesbian bar, to which Nixon’s character replies, “Okay.”

In the next scene featuring the two characters, Miranda and Mary are seen waking up next to each other after a night of sex.

“You are amazing. I have never experienced anything like that,” O’Donnell’s character tells Nixon’s character.

“Oh, you are really, really something,” Mary continues, to which Miranda replies, “I am?”

Watch Below:

The nun then takes the Lord’s name in vain, responding, “Oh my God, yes,” adding, “It felt so… I don’t know, electric, and yet, still so natural. I never dreamed that my first time could be both those things.”

“First time?” Miranda asks, to which O’Donnell’s character nods yes.

“So, then, this was your first time with a woman?” Nixon’s character surmises, to which the nun replies by clarifying, “This was my first time with anyone. I’m a virgin — well, I was a virgin.”

Seemingly beside herself, Miranda asks, “You were a virgin?” to which Mary replies, “Yes, I’m a nun.”

Later in the episode, Miranda informs Carrie Bradshaw — played by Sarah Jessica Parker — that she took a nun’s virginly.

“In my defense, Mary never mentioned she was a nun,” Miranda tells her friend.

“And she was dressed like a regular lesbian,” Nixon’s character adds. “In fact, she didn’t mention it until right after she told me she was a virgin.”

Carrie then responds by quipping, “So, you deflowered the Virgin Mary?”

O’Donnell’s character continues texting Miranda in the episode, seeking to meet up again — but Nixon’s character eventually puts an end to that idea for good.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.