Watch: Videos Go Viral of Iranians Dancing to Song ‘Khamenei Is Dead’ Featuring Trump

Videos of Iranians dancing to a song “Khamenei Is Dead,” featuring President Donald Trump, are going viral on social media.

A DJ took a clip from President Trump’s speech announcing, “Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, is dead,” and blended it into an extended club remix designed for the dancefloor.

Watch Below:

The videos featuring the song, “Khamenei Is Dead,” show a montage of clips of Iranians around the world celebrating by performing the president’s famous dance moves — Trump’s sharp, rhythmic arm pumps that have become a well-known staple at his rallies.

Social media users took the comment section of X posts sharing the video to share similar montages including the same song.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, Iranians around the world have been sharing videos of themselves doing President Trump’s familiar dance to thank him for taking out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The videos show crowds of people dancing in public squares while chanting “USA!” and waving the pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag — Iran’s national emblem before the Islamic Revolution.

“I am an Iranian and this is the best day of my life,” one X user declared, adding, “The dictator, the killer, Ali Khamenei is dead.”

“I feel the way I felt when the Berlin Wall went down,” another reacted.

“This is what winning looks like,” a third wrote.

“More patriotic than American liberals,” another X user commented of the celebrating Iranians.

“Liberals are definitely scratching their heads on this one,” another laughed.

