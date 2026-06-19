Kevin Bacon Encourages Eating Beans on Wednesdays in New Ad: ‘On Wednesdays, I’m Kevin Bean’

You may know him as Kevin Bacon, but soon you will know him as “Kevin Bean” following his new ad encouraging everyone to eat beans on Wednesdays to spare an animal’s life.

Released in partnership with Humane World for Animals, the ad features the actor wearing a bean-covered suit as he explains his call for a meatless Wednesday.

“You may know me as Kevin Bacon, but on Wednesdays, I’m Kevin Bean,” he begins in the ad. “This Wednesday is bean day – the day we swap meat for beans. They’re packed with protein and fiber, they keep you full longer; you save money and animals.”

“They’re just beans until you realize how many animals they spare,” he continues. “Observing ‘Beansday’ is a small step that makes a big difference. Take it from me: Kevin Bean.”

According to Humane World for Animals, Bacon’s “involvement in this campaign underscores the connection between the food choices we make and the animal lives we impact.”

“By temporarily changing his last name from ‘Bacon’ to ‘Bean,’ he is encouraging others to participate in Beansday and see how a simple shift can make a major difference,” it noted.

“Simple actions—like what we put on our plate—go a long way in helping animals,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. “Beansday reflects our mission to tackle the root causes of animal suffering by making it easy for anyone to take a meaningful step for animals each week. By supporting people who choose to embrace more healthy, tasty, plant-based foods, we can also help build a better world for animals and our environment.”

“Over the years, I’ve developed a deep connection with animals. You get to know them as individuals, and it makes you reflect deeply about the food choices you make,” said Bacon. “That’s why I loved the idea of Beansday. One simple change in what you eat every Wednesday makes a difference for animals. And if becoming Kevin Bean for a little while helps get people involved, I’m all in.”