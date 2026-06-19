Nolte: Michael Jackson Biopic Breaks All-Time Record as It Heads Towards $1 Billion

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael is a reminder that smart people deliver for fans rather than alienate them.

The retards in the so-called “Film Community” were aghast that Michael didn’t portray Jackson as a child predator.

Who the hell wants to see that movie?

That’s not a movie-movie, that’s a TV movie or a low-budget independent movie.

That approach would also fly in the face of the fact that Michael Jackson was once investigated for child abuse in 1993, and no charges were filed. Ten years later, he was charged but acquitted on all counts.

Why should a movie convict him when the whole of the State of California couldn’t?

If you want to make money in the entertainment world, the formula is simple: you want to please your fans, not shame, insult, and make them feel like fools for enjoying your product (see: Kennedy, Kathleen).

By all accounts, Michael delivered what Michael Jackson fans wanted: a celebration of their idol’s talent, work ethic, aspirations, greatest hits, and rags-to-riches success.

The result…

Having just topped Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), Michael is now the top-grossing biopic of all time at the global box office. Eight years ago, the Freddie Mercury biopic earned an incredible global gross of $911 million. As of this week, Michael sits at $938 million.

And it’s not over…

Michael is still in theaters and only opened in Japan last week, where Bohemian Rhapsody made over $100 million after a $4.3 million opening. Michael opened to $7 million, which means it probably has a lot more yen to pick up. If that trajectory holds, Michael could soon sail over the $1 billion threshold and, more importantly, become the top-grossing biopic of all time, a record currently held by Oppenheimer’s $976 million global haul in 2023.

How’s this for something that is not at all surprising… Michael and Bohemian Rhapsody, two jukebox musicals that delivered for the subject’s superfans, are produced by the same guy: Graham King through his company GK Films.

While the rest of Hollywood is expressing only contempt for the fans of their once-mighty franchises by infesting movies with feminist and gay woketardery, Graham King is out here breaking records and making hundreds of millions of dollars in profits by using a formula that welcomes and appreciates the fans.

And that is not pandering. Woke is pandering — pandering to leftists. Graham King delivers — and that’s all the difference.

Dummies.