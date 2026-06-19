Nolte: Mixed Early Reviews and Dreadful Box Office Predictions Haunt ‘Supergirl’

Early reviews for Supergirl are decidedly mixed in an entertainment universe where early reviews, even for a piece of garbage, are almost always gushing and ecstatic.

And the movie’s box office prospects aren’t looking much better.

Well, I’m sure mouthy, little Supergirl star Milly Alcock promoting the Supergirl character as a “queer icon” will turn things around.

According to my sources, Rachel Zegler is closely watching in disbelief at Alcock’s slow-motion, public relations implosion. Zegler’s only comment so far has been, “Damn, girl.”

If Supergirl opens to just $51 million, that puts it at the very bottom of superhero movie openings of the last 20 years. Lower than notorious flops like Black Adam (2022) – $67 million; Green Lantern (2011) – $53 million; The Flash (2023) – $55 million; The Eternals (2021) – $71 million. The most humiliating flop in recent superhero history — The Marvels (2023) — opened to $46 million.

And now, it’s doubtful these tepid early reactions will help…

If I can interrupt for a second… Are you sure you want to compare Supergirl to Mad Max, cuz…

This is not surprising. James Gunn didn’t direct Supergirl, but he is the guy in charge of the DC Universe, and if you look at his history as a director, he’s only made one good movie, and that was Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Everything since has either been weak or just outright bad, including the Guardians sequels. His style felt pretty fresh in 2014 and then aged like Hillary Clinton.

Gunn’s pretty weak and utterly forgettable Superman opened to $125 million last year. The hype around Supergirls has been non-stop since, but because Alcock can’t keep her stupid, entitled mouth closed, most of the hype has been negative.

It’s really been something watching Hollywood forget the first rule of showbiz: “Just love them, honey, and they’ll love you right back.” The contempt from the entertainment world for the audience, the people, and the diehard fans is glaring. It’s in the promotion campaigns, the award shows, the interviews, and it’s most obvious in the product itself.

Anyway, they should have cast Sidney Sweeney as Supergirl. That movie would’ve made a billion easy.