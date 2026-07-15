Joe Biden to Publish Memoir After Midterm Elections: ‘Promise Me, America’

Former President Joe Biden will release his memoir this fall at a date set for two weeks after midterm elections in which Democrats seek to regain control of Congress.

The book’s publisher Little, Brown and Company told the Associated Press of the planned publication date for a tome the octogenarian reportedly received a $10 million advance for.

It will be released on November 17.

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The memoir Promise Me, America will focus on his four years leading the nation, as Breitbart News reported.

Many Democrats remain divided on Biden’s legacy and his ill-fated journey to seek a second term in the White House while questions have been raised about Biden’s mental decline while he was in the White House and the alleged use of an autopen.

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His own party’s leaders hope to keep the fall campaign focused on the record of Republican President Donald Trump, the AP report notes, rather than that of a man who drifted out of view when all attempts to return to the highest office in the land came to nothing and his own party turned on him.

“‘Promise Me, America’ is about the challenges we faced as a nation. It’s about the decisions I made and why I made them,” Biden said in a video statement accompanying Wednesday’s announcement. “Most of all, it’s about my faith in the promise of America.”

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The book’s title echoes a 2017 memoir by Biden, Promise Me, Dad, which centered on the death of his son, Beau Biden.

A Little, Brown spokesperson said Biden, 83, plans national tour on behalf of the book and will be available to give interviews.