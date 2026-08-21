A return to acting could lay ahead for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in the wake of her return to the UK, multiple media reports speculated Friday.

Sources close to the Sussexes have not denied speculation the mother of two has been offered a chance to reprise her acting career.

Australian outlet news.com.au first speculated one of the reasons behind the Royal couple’s decision to head back to the UK was for the duchess to grace an unnamed future project.

Reporter Bronte Coy, who broke the story on news.com.au, joined the BBC on Friday to expand on her theory a part in a “top secret” UK production for Meghan had played a “significant” role in the family’s return.

“This is such a key part of the puzzle,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program per the BBC’s own report on the matter.

“I think when we all heard that news that Harry and Meghan were moving here, and within a matter of days, and the kids were enrolled in school, everyone was asking, what is Meghan going to be doing?”

“I’m told it’s significant, and she’s very excited about it,” Coy said about Meghan’s mooted return to acting.

The Australian reporter also suggested she thinks “we will find out relatively soon.”

No details of any such role or project have been confirmed.

Meghan was best known for her part in the U.S. legal drama, Suits, in which she played lawyer, Rachel Zane, for seven seasons. Her last episode of Suits aired in 2018.

The Sussexes are expected to arrive back in Britain before the end of August, with their children enrolled to start school in September, as Breitbart News reported.

Their departure from the U.S. was reportedly spurred by their “disillusionment with the current White House.”

Read the full BBC report on a possible Meghan Markle return to acting here