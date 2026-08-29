Tim McGraw Falls Flat on His Back During Cincinnati Concert After Boot Gets Caught in Stage Platform

Country music icon Tim McGraw fell flat on his back during a concert Thursday night in Ohio as he performed one of his biggest ’90s hits.

McGraw was singing “I Like It, I Love It” at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center when one of his boots got caught in the groove of a stage platform. He then lost his balance, falling backwards with his feet straight up in the air momentarily.

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The artist shared a video of the tumble on his Instagram with a self-deprecating caption: “Cincinnati, you started our weekend off on the right foot even if I couldn’t stay on mine,” punctuated with a crying-laughing emoji. The clip makes use of the popular “record scratch, freeze frame” meme format, emphasizing the moment McGraw’s boot heel gets stuck in a quick, zoomed-in cut before showing him sitting back up with a grin and resuming the song.

As Page Six points out, McGraw has put up cheeky responses to on-stage mishaps before:

[H]e collapsed from dehydration during a performance at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland in March 2018. He laughed off that incident at the time, sharing a photo of himself in scuba gear at the bottom of the ocean with the caption, “Hydrating.”

McGraw arrived on stage about 40 minutes after his set was supposed to start, according to local reporter David Wysong. “I made it!” he announced, then apologized for the delay, blaming his late appearance on “travel and weather issues.” The Cincinnati Enquirer writer says McGraw “seemed rushed due to his late start” but “put on a hell of a show.” After the hard fall, Wysong writes, the performer “recovered well” and began stretching between songs.

Although the “Indian Outlaw” singer did not pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton during this concert, he shared a photo on social media earlier this week where he called the singer-songwriter ” the blueprint” for his genre — “head and shoulders above anyone that came before her and all those of us that have come after.”