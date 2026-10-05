Robert De Niro Plays the TDS Hits at Left-Wing GOTV Event: ‘Keep Your F**king Hands off Our Vote’

Focker-in-Law star Robert De Niro appeared at a left-wing New York rally over the weekend to trash President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to clean up the country’s voter rolls.

De Niro and radical left-wing actor Mark Ruffalo appeared in New York City at the “Hands Off Our Vote” rally over the weekend, which was organized by a group called Indivisible and Hands Off NYC.

The unhinged De Niro led the crowd with repeated refrains of “Keep your fucking hands off our vote!” as he spewed false claims about what the Trump administration is doing with voter rolls across the country.

De Niro claimed that Trump was trying to take the vote away from left-wing Democrats.

“When that coward, that fucking piece of shit Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away, what do we tell him?” De Niro screeched, before adding his refrain, “Keep your fucking hands off our vote!”

“Now with your commitment and support… we’re gonna send him away!” the Good Fellas star continued.

“Take back the House! Yes! Take back the Senate! Yes! Take back the power! Yes! Take back our country! Yes!” he concluded.

The truth is, however, the Trump administration is not taking any legal voters’ vote away with its efforts to clean up the voter rolls.

The efforts have at least two major goals. The first is to eliminate ineligible voters such as people who have died or those who moved out of state and are no longer eligible to vote in a state in which they no longer reside. More importantly Trump’s goal is to cull illegal voters and noncitizens from the voter rolls.

The U.S. Department of Justice has requested voter roll data from the states to cross check the voter rolls for noncitizens.

In July, the White House alleged that more than a quarter off a million foreigners illegally voted in the last few elections and the DOJ is looking to stop that criminal activity.

Indeed, the DOJ just arrested 16 more migrants who illegally voted in U.S. election. The aliens used false information and posed as actual citizens to gain access to the ballot box.

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