Democrat Jon Ossoff Called Out Ahead of Latest Hollywood Fundraiser: ‘He Answers to Them, Not Us’

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is heading back to Hollywood for yet another fundraiser, this one headed by Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman and United Talent Agency CEO David Kramer.
The fundraiser will be held in Hancock Park on October 19 and will be attended by several Hollywood executives, chief among them being Glickman and Kramer, per Politico:
Other listed co-hosts include prominent Hollywood attorney Tom Hoberman, whose clients have included Elizabeth Taylor and Faye Dunaway; Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, the CEO of the Gotham Group management company; and filmmaker Grant Heslov, whose producing credits include Argo and Good Night, and Good Luck. It is scheduled for 15 days before Election Day.
The get-in price for the event in the tony LA enclave is $250, with the cost plateauing at $7,000. Several of the co-hosts are prominent Democratic donors; Glickman and his wife, Christy Callahan, have held dozens of fundraisers at their Hancock Park home, including events for Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Raphael Warnock.
Ossoff was called out by his opponent Mike Collins (R-GA), who said “You can’t represent Georgia when Hollywood is paying your bill.”
“He answers to them, not us,” Collins said of Ossoff.
As Breitbart News previously reported, Ossoff attended a Hollywood fundraiser in September alongside James Talarico that was headed by Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.
Recent polling has shown Ossoff slightly leading his Republican challenger, Mike Collins.
“Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has extended his lead over his Republican challenger, Representative Mike Collins, according to a new poll of the Georgia Senate race,” noted Newsweek.
“The Trafalgar Group’s latest poll found Ossoff is leading Collins by 8 percentage points, 51 percent to 43 percent, with 5.9 percent of respondents saying they were undecided. The poll was conducted between October 7 and 9 among 1,101 likely general election voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points,” it added.
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