Democrat Jon Ossoff Called Out Ahead of Latest Hollywood Fundraiser: ‘He Answers to Them, Not Us’

Ossoff was called out by his opponent Mike Collins (R-GA), who said “You can’t represent Georgia when Hollywood is paying your bill.”

“He answers to them, not us,” Collins said of Ossoff.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Ossoff attended a Hollywood fundraiser in September alongside James Talarico that was headed by Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

Recent polling has shown Ossoff slightly leading his Republican challenger, Mike Collins.

“Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has extended his lead over his Republican challenger, Representative Mike Collins, according to a new poll of the Georgia Senate race,” noted Newsweek.

“The Trafalgar Group’s latest poll found Ossoff is leading Collins by 8 percentage points, 51 percent to 43 percent, with 5.9 percent of respondents saying they were undecided. The poll was conducted between October 7 and 9 among 1,101 likely general election voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points,” it added.