James Talarico Introduced by Country Singer Kacey Musgraves at Texas Festival After 12-Day Absence from Campaign Trail

Left-wing radical James Talarico — the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas — was introduced by country singer Kacey Musgraves at a festival in the Lone Star State, after a nearly two-week absence from the campaign trail.

Video footage posted to social media shows Musgraves introducing Talarico to a crowd of thousands at a Texas concert on Saturday night.

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“Thank you for having me last night, @KaceyMusgraves!” the Democrat candidate wrote in a Sunday X post, sharing photos of himself with the “I Remember Everything” singer at the show.

Additional video footage shows Talarico pressed against a barricade while Musgraves performs in front of him.

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Last week, the campaign for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — Talarico’s opponent for U.S. Senate — demanded the Democrat candidate show “proof of life” after a 12-day absence.

“Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage,” Paxton wrote in an X post, sharing a tongue-in-cheek “Wanted” photo featuring Talarico’s face on it. “My campaign has a simple request: proof of life.”

At the time, Talarico’s last in-person public appearance was on September 26, when he held a press conference on suspending the federal gas tax and ending the war with Iran.

Four days later, the Democrat candidate appeared before the United States Hispanic Business Council in a virtual meeting — for which he was originally slated to attend in person — and blamed his absence on a bout of the flu.

Notably, the country singer who appeared to endorse Talarico on Saturday night has previously demanded that her fans “honor” their children’s wishes if they choose to be transgender.

At one of her concerts, Musgraves agreed to do a “gender reveal” for expecting parents in the audience, but first told them: “I will open this and tell you the gender if you promise that when they grow up, if they decide that’s not the gender that they feel like they are, will you honor that?”

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