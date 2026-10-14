Nolte: Nobody Watched Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls,’ So HBO Brings It Back

HBO is bringing back the ratings flop Girls for a five-episode seventh season.

One of my favorite pastimes is pointing out just how much the elites in the corporate media, most especially in the entertainment media, pretend something is a cultural phenomenon when no one watches it.

Jon Stewart’s original Daily Show era was a perfect example of this. Less than one-third of one percent of the American people watched the Daily Show. Nevertheless, because Jon Stewart served his Media Masters well, his every utterance was covered in the corporate entertainment media and the corporate news media as though it were the Sermon on the Mount. Of course, it wasn’t. Most of the time it wasn’t even funny. And because Stewart premises almost everything he believes on lies, it wasn’t even insightful. Still, what he lacked in substance, he desperately made up for with snark, funny faces, and a trained-seal audience. And so a corrupt media that agreed with him and was desperate to spread his leftist message artificially blew him up into something he wasn’t.

After Stewart left the Daily Show to flop at everything after, Jimmy Kimmel took his place, and Stewart crawled back to the Daily Show with a whimper.

You might say I’m biased, but in my defense, I give you Bill Maher. I disagree with Maher about 70 percent of the time. But like George Carlin (who I disagreed with about half the time), I’m a Bill Maher fan because he’s genuinely funny and insightful. Maher is wrong about a lot of things, but he doesn’t need to make a funny face to crack you up because he knows his own mind and you can at least see why he believes what he believes, which means there is some truth there. Something has to be somewhat true to be funny.

The Lena Dunham HBO show Girls, which ran for six seasons through 2017, was the Daily Show of left-wing feminism. No one watched the show…

The sixth season of Girls averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 638,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s up by 14% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership.

It didn’t even rank in the top ten shows on HBO in the 18-49 youth demo. In total ratings, its final season attracted fewer viewers than Vinyl, which was cancelled after one season.

But because Girls creator, co-star, and infamous rape hoaxer Lena Dunham might be the biggest beneficiary of white privilege and left-wing affirmative action in history, this just happened…

From the looks of it, Lena Dunham is now big enough to play all four of the characters herself, so I’m not sure why HBO needs to pay the other three, but look at the timing…

Production won’t begin until next summer, which means it probably won’t air until 2028, which is a presidential election year, which means that even though no one will watch the show, it will almost certainly generate a ton of left-wing, anti-GOP, pussy-hat talking points the media can recycle over and over while pretending to merely be writing about the Girls phenomenon, which isn’t really a phenomenon because nobody watches it.

Warning: Dunham loves to use Girls as an excuse to parade around naked. If I were blind, I wouldn’t risk it.