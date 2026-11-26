With the exception of Shane Gillis dumping a neurotic pain-in-the-ass after she got fat, there is nothing more amusing than watching a bunch of anti-progress, anti-science Luddites helplessly rage against AI.

Earlier this week we discovered David Fincher — a god among the people who call movies “cinema” — used AI to sync an actor’s lips to a piece of dialogue recorded in another take, and these people lost their ever-loving minds. If you didn’t know the context, the outrage would have you believe Fincher did something like strangle three kids to death — oh, wait, most of those outraged over AI are okay with that.

Listen up, y’all…

AI will never go sentient. That’s just a stupid fear. However…

AI will usher in a bountiful future we can only dream of, everything from affordable androids — who don’t take Thursdays off or steal — serving your every need at home. Infallible androids, all programmed to be the greatest surgeons in the world, doing all the surgeries. Androids caring for the elderly at home instead of in a nursing home. Diseases will be cured. The monopoly the Woke Gestapo in Hollywood currently holds on production values will be broken. Artists currently slowed down (sometimes for years in the production phase) before they can realize their vision will see their production increase exponentially.

I’m an old guy, and I expect to see all of this, and to see it fairly soon.

Sure, there will be a downside. No one’s asking for Avatar 34: Way of the When Will James Cameron Start Making Good Movies Again? There will be disruption. We may even get to a point where we can no longer believe anything we do not personally witness after AI-generated audio and video become indistinguishable from the real thing — hang on, would that really be such a bad thing?

All of which brings me to the inevitable currently unfolding at the Disney Grooming Syndicate…

AI is inevitable, especially in the entertainment business because entertainment, especially movies and TV, is insanely expensive to produce. Today, as production costs explode, the audience is continues to erode, which is why Disney can produce a movie that grosses $300 million and still lose $250 million.

Why throw $300 million into producing a movie if you can produce the same movie for $30 million using AI?

The Luddites will say, But-but-but jobs! But-but-but artistic integrity!

Sorry, dummes, that’s like saying we should stop flying across country and use stagecoaches and stagecoach stops because that will employ more people and it takes a real skill to drive a stagecoach, not to mention the art of blacksmithing.

All that matters to Normal People is the end result. Whether it’s a trip across the country or The Lion King, we care about the sausage, not how it’s made.

Cry more, Luddites, but while you do, please do move to the side to make way for something I like to call… The Future.

Disney’s new chief, Josh D’Amaro, has just instituted a company-wide policy that standardizes the use of AI using the same tools. No more can divisions use whatever AI tool they wish, or refuse to use AI.

What’s more, D’Amaro has ordered each department to cut its annual overhead by 20 percent. This means permanent cuts, and you don’t get to 20 percent without cutting jobs.

D’Amaro is also pushing AI into Disney’s creative world to help dream up new theme park attractions, move character designs into production faster, and create ads. Then there’s Ozzy Fox, an AI-assisted (such a nice phrase: AI-assisted) children’s animated show headed to Disney’s streaming service — and you can bet Ozzy Fox is being produced at a price.

And this is just the beginning. All Disney cares about is its stock price; all Disney should care about is its stock price, and the cost savings through AI are the only way to boost a stock price when ticket sales and streaming subscribers have stalled out.

Here’s my favorite part…

People are quitting! Hahahahaha. The groomers are walking out in a huff:

After joining in September, [Chief Technology Officer Karandeep] Anand, who came from Character.ai, a now-bankrupt startup the company once took legal action against, was granted broad powers by CEO Josh D’Amaro. His mandate: to standardize the AI workflows and systems used by the different businesses across the vast corporate kingdom, a shakeup from their own finely honed, proprietary pipelines and processes. Anand’s early actions set up a tense face-off between the senior leadership team and the various business units and banners, each used to doing things their own way. In recent weeks, Jamie Voris, who ran the Office of Technology Enablement, has left Disney, and Eddie Drake, chief technology officer of Walt Disney Studios, elected to take advantage of the company’s early retirement program. Some lower level leaders have also opted to take buyouts rather than deal with the new mandates, the knowledgeable person said, noting some of them could have helped translate Anand’s directives to the creative troops. Upcoming layoffs could be used to get the units in line with the new regime, according to the first source and a second person familiar with the company’s processes.

You see, they want to groom your kids by hand. That’s part of the fetish. Having AI do it takes some of the fun out of it.