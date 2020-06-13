Family Camps Out at Animal Shelter for 27 Hours to Adopt Dog with Heart-Shaped Fur Patch

An adorable dog who wears her heart on her chest found her “fur-ever” home, thanks to a viral social media post.

The Broken Arrow Animal Shelter in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, shared an image last week of a black and white border Collie with a black heart-shaped patch of fur on his chest. It was shared 27,000 times on Facebook, Fox 23 reported.

After the shelter received hundreds of inquiries about the dog, one family outdid themselves to make the dog a part of their family. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 27 hours before the dog was eligible for adoption, a Tulsa family camped outside the shelter.

According to the shelter’s website, once stray animals have arrived at the shelter, they must stay at the shelter for at least five days before they are allowed to be adopted.

Adoptions are also made on a first-come, first-serve basis by appointment only on the first date available.

The shelter shared the news of the adoption on their Facebook page the following day.

“This precious baby girl has touched the hearts of people around the U.S. and we are happy to announce that she has found her new furever home!!!” they wrote. “Thank you to everyone that has shared our post.”

Kyle Johnson, one of the dog’s new owners, told Fox 23 that the dog, which he and his family plan to call Luna, is a wedding present for his sister-in-law.

The Broken Arrow Animal Shelter still has about 50 dogs and cats waiting for a good home.