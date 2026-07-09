A majority of Britons believe that their national identity is being diminished, while many believe that certain groups, such as Muslims, will not be able to integrate into British society.

A survey from the More in Common polling firm found that 55 per cent of the British public believe their country’s national identity is disappearing due to the artificial diversity imposed by the mass migration agenda favoured by the political establishment.

The poll further found that 42 per cent of voters do not believe that Muslims can be integrated into British society. This sentiment was most pronounced among supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party at 71 per cent, the left-wing Guardian newspaper reported.

Additionally, 31 per cent of respondents said that they were open to the notion that non-white people could “never be as British” as the native white population, while 33 per cent said they favoured “remigration”.

This came in contrast to opinions from Muslims in Britain, 85 per cent of whom stated they were in favour of integrating into British society, and 88 per cent who said that they mixed well with people of other faiths.

However, perhaps undermining such claims, 64 per cent of Muslims in Britain also said they believed that the white British population was “working against Muslims”. Significantly, this was a larger proportion of the Muslim population than those who said Jewish people are working against Muslims at 56 per cent.

The survey, which polled 4,094 adults in Britain as a part of an upcoming report for the UK Extremism and Democratic Resilience Centre (UKEDRC), also found that 61 per cent saw the “social contract” between British institutions and the public had broken down.

The poll also found that although 80 per cent said that political violence was never acceptable, 29 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds considered it acceptable. Meanwhile, over one in four, 28 per cent, said that they would be fine with politicians they backed breaking the rules to achieve their political aims.

One of the co-authors of the report, Britain Under Strain: The Broken Social Contract, Democratic Distrust and the Mainstreaming of Extremism, former counter-extremism commissioner Sara Khan, said that the window to reverse course on the breakdown trust was “vanishingly small”.

“The incoming prime minister must address these issues before our social contract anxieties shred away our democratic values,” she said.

“The challenge now facing us is more serious, and more deeply rooted, than when I was counter-extremism commissioner. This is not a passing dip in confidence but a structural crisis as a result of a chronic erosion of trust in institutions.”

Yet it appears that the incoming government, which is reportedly set to be staffed by pro-censorship activists, will likely attempt to further clamp down on what is said on the internet and social media, rather than addressing the core issues driving the breakdown in trust, such as the issue of immigration.

Critics have warned that the failure of numerous governments in recent decades to meaningfully deliver on their promises t0 significantly cut immigration has fundamentally undermined faith in the democratic process to deliver.

Professor David Betz of the Department of War Studies at King’s College London has warned that Britain is likely already over the tipping point for a civil war breaking out, which he has attributed in large part to the multiculturalism imposed on the country and the unwillingness or the inability of the political establishment to reverse such trends.