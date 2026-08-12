‘New IRA’ Reportedly Plotting Terror to Drive Migrants Out of Ireland

The relative peace experienced in Ireland over the past three decades may be in jeopardy as descendants of the Irish Republican Army may turn to terrorism to root out migrant populations from the country, security officials have warned.

While “Ireland for the Irish” was once a common refrain amongst advocates against British control of all or part of the island, the phrase appears set to take on a new meaning of opposition to the dispossession of the native population by dint of the mass migration agenda imposed on the country by globalist governments in Dublin.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, security sources in Britain are concerned that a potential revival of the IRA — now referred to as the New IRA — may see Irish nationalists once again turn to terrorism. The report noted that while Irish unification — between the Irish Republic and British Northern Ireland — remains a priority, the group may seek to take advantage of the growing anti-migration sentiment on both sides of the border.

Indeed, both Ireland and Northern Ireland have seen major riots break out in response to migrant violence, the most recent having occurred in Belfast in the wake of a Sudanese asylum seeker allegedly near-beheading a man on the streets of the Northern Irish capital in June.

A security source told the paper: “The New IRA have been very active this year in the North in attacks against the Police Service of Northern Ireland, at Lurgan police station and a car bomb at Dunmurry.

“They have two aims: Irish independence and all migrants out. We believe it is part of a power struggle going on between factions within the group of the old IRA, the Real and the New IRA, with the new incarnations advocating a campaign of violent intimidation.”

The report also cited a video published online this month in which an apparent threat was issued, warning that the IRA is prepared for “civil war” type actions to ensure that illegal migrants leave the country. “These guys will show them how it’s done and give them 24 hours to leave,” it is stated.

One of the leading figures in Europe warning of a looming civil war, Professor of War in the Modern World at King’s College London, David Betz, has previously identified Ireland as one of the top potential candidates for such a fate. Professor Betz has pinpointed mass migration as one of the critical factors in undermining national stability and as the factor most likely to spark a significant conflict.

Ireland has been one of the countries in Europe most impacted by mass migration, with the latest Census in 2022 finding that 20 per cent of the residential population of Ireland are migrants, or 1,017,437 people. This is over 200,000 more foreigners than were living in the country just six years prior, and nearly 600,000 more than were living in Ireland in 2006.

Despite the overwhelming majority of the Irish public being opposed to mass migration, there has been little political representation for this point of view in Dublin.

While Sinn Féin — previously the political arm of the IRA — were keen on expressing Irish nationalism during conflict with the UK, the leftist party has been much less muscular in defending Irish interests in the face of mass migration. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald went so far as to proclaim in 2022 that rather than “Ireland for the Irish”, she was in favour of a “New Ireland” that can serve as a “home for all”.