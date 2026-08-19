Serco Employee Charged with Leaking Asylum Seeker Addresses: Report

A man who works for a top outsourcing firm has been charged with allegedly releasing the addresses of asylum seekers in Norfolk that were later targeted in civil unrest.

James Jobson, 62, an employee of Serco, has been charged with “misconduct in a public office” and appeared before the Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Norfolk Police force said in a statement that the charge was “in connection with the release of information relating to a number of addresses in Thetford, which were later targeted during several nights of violent disorder in the town.”

According to a report from the BBC, the information allegedly released by the Serco employee related to the addresses of asylum seekers.

The public broadcaster further reported that prosecutors accused Jobson of having “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification” committed misconduct in a way which “amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office”.

The charge sheet reportedly said that the alleged offences took place between the 3rd and 14th of August, during which time multiple days of protests broke out in the small town of Thetford in south Norfolk.

According to contemporary reports, protests broke out after a group of what were thought to be five Iranian illegal migrants were brought to a property within Thetford. By the end of the night, three properties had been allegedly attacked by around 100 people. Protests later took place outside the local police station.

For over a decade, Serco has served as one of the chief companies that the British government relies on to house alleged asylum seekers in hotels and other taxpayer-funded facilities while their requests for protective status are adjudicated.

A spokesman for the firm said in a statement: “This matter is currently being handled by the police, and we are cooperating fully. As this relates to an ongoing legal process, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Jobson was remanded in custody and will appear before the Norwich Crown Court on September 14.