Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday accused Israel and Russia of secretly colluding to spread misinformation about the illegal migrant invasion that swamped the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July.

France24 reports Sanchez said the alleged smear campaign, which he maintained had also been magnified by far-right networks, had been driven in part by Madrid’s opposition to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The PM mains everything is fast returning to normal on the Spanish outpost and there is no longer anything to worry about for locals or outside commentators.

No hard evidence was offered by Sanchez to support his allegations of secret, nefarious collusion other than research attributed to the European Union’s foreign policy body, the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“After July 30 and 31, there was a spread of rumours and disinformation, from social networks linked both to Russia and to Israel, and to an ultra-right international that always uses migration not only to attack Spain, but also to attack Europe and divide it,” Sanchez told Cadena Ser radio.

Per the report, Sanchez ‌said it was “evident” that ​the two countries had used the crisis to criticise ​the leftist Spanish ​government, as they were ​at odds with Madrid ​over its position on the wars in Ukraine and the ⁠Middle East.

The prime minister also ruled out any responsibility on the part of the Moroccan authorities in the sudden influx of migrants who arrived in the Spanish territory.

“No intelligence service with which the Spanish government normally cooperates sheds any doubt, or rather, suggests any doubt, about the involvement in one way or another of the Moroccan authorities,” he said.

As Sanchez works to blame the Ceuta crisis on a mysterious collaboration between Russia and Israel, voters in Spain are walking away from his party.

As Breitbart News reported, a Sigma Dos survey of over 2,100 voters for Madrid’s El Mundo newspaper has found that 82.2 per cent believe the Sánchez government “has not done enough” following the mass invasion of over 70,000 illegals into the small Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa last month.