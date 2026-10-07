Weeks of increasingly destructive protests are the result of “nothing less than out of control mass migration”, U.S. President Donald Trump said, dealing directly with a root cause of French urban violence often skirted by legacy media.

Massive riots spreading across French cities that started out as school protests but which have since become an expression of counter-French feeling by disaffected urban youth are the result of uncontrolled mass migration, U.S. President Donald Trump has said, reinforcing the views of several prominent French sovereigntists. The now weeks-long violence has seen hundreds of thousands turn out onto the streets and has led to thousands of arrests, hundreds of injuries, and millions in damages.

Among those are 700 injured police officers, over 200 injured youth, and over 80 school staff injured.

While broader media attention has focused on the origins of the riots weeks ago on school conditions, others have noted the hijacking of events by the hard left to whip up revolutionary zeal, particularly ahead of next year’s presidential election when socialist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon hopes to make it to the final round and even to the Elysée.

Reacting to a torrent of social media clips showing French ‘urban youth’ rioting, including beatings of isolated police officers and improvised flamethrower attacks, President Trump said in a statement to his Truth Social: “What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration.”

The President went further, noting the serious and long-standing security threat facing France as well as several other European states, and said: “This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!”

To figures on France’s sovereigntist right, who warn against the integration failure of multiculturalism and the civilisation-eroding power of open borders, the violence of recent weeks has been nothing short of “barbarism”. National Rally leader and 2027 Presidential election favourite Marine Le Pen responded to footage of a female police officer being chased down as “unbearable” and stated, “Marseille, Lyon, Grenoble, Besançon, Nîmes, Strasbourg: everywhere in France, the situation is deteriorating”.

The riots are not about conditions in high schools, she said, but they are left-wing violence “organized by professionals”. Funding for schools is actually considerably higher in the multicultural, urban areas that are rioting now, Le Pen added, stating the true “France of the forgotten” are poor white rural regions, “not the suburbs where billions from the urban policy have been pouring for years.”

Le Pen’s deputy, the rapidly rising Jordan Bardella — who, aged just 31, stands ready to challenge for the Presidency in her place if lawfare attempts to put the NR leader behind bars succeed — went further and decried the attacks on teachers, police officers, and fire fighters as “lynchings” by “barbaric” migrant gangs attacking France itself.

Bardella said: “If the State does not severely punish these unspeakable acts, if we do not quickly regain control of our migration policy, France will definitively tip into chaos” and added that images of riots are the result of “decades of mass migration”.

Éric Ciotti, the former leader of the centre-right conservative legacy party Les Républicains, who was ousted in a coup by centrist elements in the party for his willingness to cooperate with Le Pen’s RN, also pointed to clear signs in the protests that they have little to do with education policy. Responding to riot footage of multicultural youths chanting “In the name of Allah, we kill them”, Ciotti said it was a “call to murder against a backdrop of communal hatred that characterizes a significant part of these riots.”

Ciotti, who is the Mayor of Nice, also observed that “antisemitic fury” was to be seen “spilling out” where the riots were held, with Palestinian flags and chants frequently seen. French newspaper Le Figaro reported on one such instance of extremist chants where youth sang a song glorifying Islamist terrorists who attacked France, including Mohamed Merah, who killed seven, including three schoolchildren executed at point-blank range, and Salah Abdeslam of the Bataclan attacks that killed 130 across Paris.

More is expected today. Anticipating ugly scenes, Paris Police, on the order of the Interior Minister, have banned Gaza protests in the city today, the anniversary of the October 7th 2023 attacks against Israel. The Jerusalem Post notes a government statement said: “In a context of heightened terrorist threat and while antisemitic acts remain at a historically high level in our country, such a demonstration on that day poses significant risks of disturbances to public order”.