Pope Leo to Undergo Surgery to Remove a Nodule on His Lung

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to undergo surgery in coming days to remove an early-stage nodule on his lung, he announced Sunday.

“Recently, during some medical tests, doctors discovered a localized nodule in my lung,” the American pontiff, 71, announced during his weekly noon prayer at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, NBC News reports.

“It was detected at a very early stage and is well localized,” Leo said in Italian from the window of the Apostolic Palace to the pilgrims gathered below, the outlet noted.

“The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.”

AP reports a lung nodule is a small abnormal area measuring less than one inch that sometimes appears on a CT scan of the chest or abdomen, according to the American Cancer Society.

Often, the scans are done to investigate trauma or a lung infection, unrelated to a lung cancer screening.

The pontiff said surgery had already been scheduled “for the coming days,” and thanked the faithful for their support.

“I entrust myself to your prayers,” he said to warm applause.

The medical procedure will take place at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Leo has no previously known health problems and is known to be physically active, playing in weekly games of tennis. He also enjoys swimming at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo.

The septuagenarian has a major trip planned for two weeks in November to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. It’s unclear whether the planned surgery and recovery will affect the itinerary, SKY News noted.

His predecessor, the late Pope Francis, died ⁠at age 88 and was increasingly frail in his later years, as Breitbart News reported.

Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man.

The AP report further notes Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, among the few outsiders to visit Francis during his long final hospitalization, expressed her support and that of her government, to Leo “as he faces this challenge in the coming days.”

In a statement, she added “the serenity and calm with which he spoke about it” were reassuring.

Responding to journalists’ questions, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, specified “the operation is scheduled for the first days of this week and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week.”