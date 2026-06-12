VIDEO: Omaha Officers Put Their ‘Lives on the Line’ to Rescue Four-Year-Old Trapped in House Fire

A four-year-old boy is safe thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of two police officers in Omaha, Nebraska.

While officers David Eckstrom and Ian Baxter were responding to an abandoned car on Tuesday near 72nd and Pacific streets, an explosion erupted to the east of their location, KETV reported Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene they realized a house had caught on fire and neighbors told them a little boy was trapped in the basement.

Time was of the essence, therefore, Officer Eckstrom approached the home and kicked out a basement window while calling out for the child in hopes he would hear him, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) said in a social media post.

“The boy was able to follow the sound of officers’ voices to the window. Officer Eckstrom pulled the boy to safety, sustaining lacerations to his forearms from the broken glass during the rescue. The boy was treated on scene by Omaha Fire Department medics for possible smoke inhalation, but was otherwise unharmed,” the agency stated:

Video footage showed first responders at the scene and the charred home.

In recalling his actions to save the boy, Eckstrom said, “I’m a dad before a cop. Every kid I see reminds me of my own kids. So just did what I could. It all happened so fast. It’s nothing you can really plan for.”

The officer said the boy’s father was shaken up after the rescue. According to officials, the improper disposal of grilling charcoal on a deck was the cause of the blaze.

Eckstrom also explained that being a policeman meant things could get difficult fast, noting, “Our job goes 0-to-100 all the time. You’re sitting for hours typing reports, or you’re sprinting after someone or you’re kicking a window open. It is just kind of the nature of the job.”

Indeed, the police department said officers must make split-second decisions every day.

“Officer Eckstrom and Baxter’s quick response to a life threatening situation is just one of many examples of OPD officers putting their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Omaha. We are proud of Officer Eckstrom and Baxter, and all our officers’ dedication and service,” the agency concluded.