No Cheers as Americans’ Drinking Habits Remain at Record Low

The portion of Americans who say they drink alcohol remains at a record-low 54 percent for the second consecutive year, Gallup polling reveals.

This remains the lowest reading in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1939 in grim news for the liquor industry as elsewhere recent federal data shows upwards of 21 million Americans use marijuana on a daily or near-daily basis for their relaxation.

U.S. adults surveyed by the analytics firm in July showed unchanged tastes and habits with no sign of a rise in alcohol consumption says Lydia Saad, Gallup’s director of U.S. social research. “We saw a significant decline in people’s use of alcohol last year, but whether that was a one-time reaction or a trend, we had to wait and see,” Saad says. “This year’s result tells us that whatever is happening out there is a sustained change. Drinking has gone down across all age groups.” Alcohol’s health risks could be prompting Americans to drink less and with more caution, the poll results suggest.