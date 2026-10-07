Dr. Michael Burgess, a physician and former congressman, took to the stage at Tuesday’s Breitbart News policy event to sound the alarm on the FDA’s “green list” that allows unchecked weight loss drugs into the United States.

GLP-1s, which stands for glucagon-like peptide-1, are an increasingly popular category of medication originally released to manage Type 2 diabetes, but now widely used by the general population to control eating habits and lose weight. Common brand names of GLP-1s include Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound.

According to Gallup, the percentage of American adults currently taking GLP-1s for weight loss rose to 11 percent in 2026, up significantly from 3 percent in 2024. The percentage of Americans who have used it before but may not be currently taking it is 15 percent, the analysis found.

After delivering more than 3,000 babies over the course of his medical career and serving over two decades as a Republican representative from Texas, Burgess joined RX Border Defense as an adviser working to stop dangerous counterfeit drugs from harming Americans.

Explaining his concerns to Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle in front of an audience gathered in Washington, DC, Burgess clarified that his issue is not with GLP-1s as a medication, but with the risks that come with using unregulated drugs from foreign countries.

“First off, let me just say the GLP-1 has been a transformational medicine. The question is not about GLP-1s. Someone in this audience may be on one — these are good,” the former congressman began.

The GLP-1 “green list” was launched by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2025 after the nation experienced shortages of the weight-loss drugs, prompting some users to seek out the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from unapproved manufacturers.

FDA officials explained that the list would green-light foreign imports from facilities that the FDA has “inspected or evaluated that appear to be in compliance with the FDA’s rigorous standards.”

The United States no longer has a GLP-1 shortage, but the green list remains. On that list are facilities across Europe and Asia, with China being the most heavily represented country by far.

The “green list” is not simply a directory of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications or pharmacies; it is essentially a list of overseas manufacturers that APIs can be imported from “with no checks, no balances,” Burgess said.

“This allowed for companies just to be waived through,” he explained. “Remember, Reagan always told us, ‘Trust, but verify.’ This was not only trust without verification — what do you think is going to happen? There are bad actors out there, and they’re able to exploit a perceived weakness or loophole.”

According to Burgess, there has already been a recorded instance of products coming into the country that were waived in via the FDA green list, but were actually produced in another location that was not on the list.

In an article he wrote for Breitbart News in September, Burgess reported that the FDA had disclosed that Harbin Jixianglong Biotech, a Chinese manufacturer that had been placed on the green list, obtained unapproved “semaglutide” API from a facility that was not on the list.

The Chinese manufacturer then slapped its own label on the material, altered manufacturing and retest information, and shipped it to the United States.

“It wasn’t caught before the fact; it was caught after the fact, and that’s a vulnerability for American patients,” Burgess told Boyle on Tuesday.

The RX Border Defense adviser emphasized to the audience what the bottom line is: “There are people out there who are willing to exploit weaknesses in our system, and that’s the very reason why we shouldn’t be developing more weaknesses —we should be closing loopholes.”

“Trust, but verify,” Burgess said again, quoting the late President Ronald Reagan.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.