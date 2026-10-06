Exclusive — DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: Biden Administration ‘Tried to Ignore’ Angel Families

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticized the Biden administration for trying to “ignore” angel families because it “wasn’t the narrative” they wanted to draw.

While speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Mullin was asked about what the Trump administration was “doing differently” in comparison to the Biden administration, when it comes to the family members of Americans who are killed by illegal aliens.

“The Biden administration, it was shameful because they tried to ignore them because they didn’t want to tell that story,” Mullin responded. “In fact, they were cast out because that wasn’t the narrative that the Biden administration was trying to draw — so they didn’t have a voice.”

“Even what the President set up to give them a voice, to be able to track their cases, to be able to track the individual that’s in prison, to be able to understand the person being deported — they shut down that call center. We stood it back up,” Mullin continued.

Mullin continued to share how he “used to never cry” until he had his first child.

“Then something happened, I don’t know. It was like the Grinch, my heart grew or something. And, then I’d talk about my kid, my family, and I’d cry,” Mullin continued. “Then I’d start watching commercials with little kids, and I’d cry and I’d be like, ‘What is going on?’ I mean, I watch a sad movie, and it doesn’t have to be sad, it can be a kid in a story and I still cry. I don’t know what happened to me, but somehow I grew a heart.”

Mullin continued to share that meeting with angel families is “the toughest” part of his job.

“It’s not getting woke up at two o’clock in the morning — I mean, I haven’t slept through the night in six months,” Mullin explained. “It’s not dealing with the issues that we’ve got to deal with. I can make decisions on those. We make decisions, every time I walk into a room that’s a tough meeting, it’s decision time. We’ve got to make a decision, we’ve got to make a change. There’s something I can’t do. I can’t bring a child back. All I can do is apologize and say, ‘I’m sorry, because 100 percent of those deaths were 100 percent preventable, because the person, the perpetrator, should have never been in this country.'”