A federal judge in Boston has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten regulations on the pipeline of migrant workers who get into the U.S. on student visas.

The Trump administration recently issued a new guidance on the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) program, which helps foreign graduates get work permits for U.S. jobs.

One result of that huge inflow — alongside other visa programs — is that roughly 20 percent of U.S. STEM jobs are now held by migrants — and two-thirds of U.S. STEM graduates work in non-STEM jobs. The Trump administration hoped to tighten these regulations to help more Americans get those jobs.

But this legalized inflow has cut salaries and deeply damaged professionalism and innovation in the U.S. tech sectors.

Now, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts Judge Julia E. Kobick, appointed to the bench by Joe Biden, issued a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) from being enforced.

On August 24, the Department of Homeland Security posted an Edlow guidance document directing university officials to deny CPT work permits to foreign graduates seeking jobs outside their college course, so excluding basic jobs such as retail, hotel cleaning, or food delivery.

“CPT students should have access to practical training managed by an employer who has entered into a cooperative agreement with a school where it is agreed the employer will sponsor the school’s students for specific training,” the guidance said, adding: “Failure to comply with [DHS] regulations may result in an institution losing certification to enroll foreign students.”

The Department of Justice is expected to appeal the decision by the Biden-appointed judge.

As Breitbart News reported, the CPT curbs come amid widespread reports that Indian employers exploit the CPT and OPT work permits to legally fill lower-tier jobs in the United States, such as retail clerks, delivery drivers, and hotel staff.

For example, an Indian-run company, Guru Education, recruits Indian migrants for hotel jobs with offers to help “obtain useful work experience in the US” via the CPT and the OPT work-permit programs.

Guru’s website claims to offer “paid internships” and free accommodation. It claims to work with several universities that offer CPT work permits on the first day of enrollment, and with franchise hotels operating under several brands, such as Marriott International, Oyo Hotels, Hilton, Red Roof, and Choice Hotels.

Judge Kobick’s order includes a nation-wide stay and a preliminary injunction halting the implementation of the rules changes and restores the previous framework.

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